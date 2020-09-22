ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported an additional 513 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case total to 91,422.

The state reported an additional 10 deaths from the illness on Tuesday, all but one from greater Minnesota. The state saw single deaths among residents of Hennepin, Hubbard, Lac qui Parle, Martin, Pipestone, Red Lake, Redwood and Stearns counties, while two deaths were recorded in St. Louis County.

Five of the deaths were among residents of long-term care. The death total in the state continues to push toward a new milestone of 2,000 deaths attributed to the illness. It has now reached 1,979.

The relatively low daily case total comes on what is traditionally the lowest day of the week for new cases and tests. The state's health providers conducted 9,415 tests for the day.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 jumped sharply on Tuesday, from 127 to 154, while the number of those hospitalized in an ICU setting jumped by eight for the day from 128 to 136.

