ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported an additional 513 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total in the state to 85,813.

The cases were spread widely across the state, including 20 cases each in Stearns and Winona counties, and 30 cases in St. Louis County.

The state also reported an additional 7 deaths from the illness on Wednesday. The deceased included single deaths each in Anoka, Nobles and Winona counties, and two deaths each in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Three of the seven deaths were among residents of long-term care. The statewide death total is at 1,933, and appears likely to surpass 2,000 deaths by October.

Health officials reported an additional 9,910 tests on Wednesday.

There are 244 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 136 in an ICU setting.

