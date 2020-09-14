ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota Monday, Sept. 14, reported another 643 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the cumulative state case total to 84,949.

In addition, health officials reported three deaths from the illness. The deaths were among residents of Hennepin, McLeod and Wright counties. None were among residents of long-term care; the Wright County resident was in their late 50s.

To date 1,922 Minnesotans have died of the virus.

The state reported an additional 17, 152 tests on Monday. It was an extraordinary weekend for testing, including 21,460 tests reported Sunday, 20,595 on Saturday and 17,861 on Friday.

More than 77,000 tests have been given in state over the last four days, bringing the number of Minnesotans tested to 1,243,355.

Health officials are offering free testing, no insurance necessary from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Winona, Minn., Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 16. Appointments are encouraged via online signup at the MDH testing webpage.

Testing is available for anyone with symptoms or for asymptomatic people who believe they have been exposed to the virus. The testing will be offered in the parking lot of the Integrated Wellness Complex at Winona State University.

There are now 233 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 135 in an ICU setting.

