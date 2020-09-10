The new cases were spread widely across the state, and included 18 cases in Clay County. The laboratory-confirmed case total for the state is now 82,249.

Health officials also reported 15 deaths from COVID-19. It was only the seventh day of double-digit deaths from the illness since June 29. The deaths included one resident each of Carver, Hennepin, Kanabec, Nicollet, Olmsted and St. Louis counties; two residents each of Waseca, Crow Wing and Ramsey counties, and three residents of Dakota County.

Of the 15 deaths, 11 were among residents of long-term care. The death total in the state has now reached 1,884.

The state reported 7,903 tests on Thursday. There are 257 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 138 in an ICU setting.

