ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 with a focus on K-12 education.

Speakers include MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and MDE Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

