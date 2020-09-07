MINNEAPOLIS — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 638 cases of COVID-19 on Labor Day, Sept. 7, bringing the confirmed case total in the state to 81,225.

The state Department of Health confirmed three more deaths from the virus, a person each from Anoka, Carver and Waseca counties. Two of the deaths were people ages 90-94 who lived in long-term care facilities.

Two hundred and seventy-five people hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, including 136 people in intensive care. There have been 73,403 people in Minnesota who have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require isolation.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.