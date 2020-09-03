ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota set a new one-day record for new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 3, reporting 1,047 cases. The previous high not inflated by a backlog of cases was posted just five days ago, 1,032 cases on Aug. 29.

The new cases bring the state's laboratory confirmed case total to 78,123.

The health department also reported seven deaths from the illness, including one death each in Carver, Dakota, Itasca, Lake of the Woods and Olmsted counties, and two deaths in Hennepin County, one person in their 50s.

Three of the deaths were among residents of long-term care. The deaths bring the state total number of lives lost to 1,837.

With 297 cases in suburban metro counties and 291 cases in the urban core, the day's numbers underscore a trend in which, on a per capita basis and sometimes in raw numbers themselves, COVID-19 transmission is more active within suburban than urban areas at this time.

The new cases also included a series of spikes in counties hosting colleges and universities. There were 58 cases reported Thursday in Stearns County (home to St. Cloud State), 36 cases in Blue Earth County (home to Mankato State), and 26 cases each in Clay County and Winona County, (home to Winona State, St. Mary's and Minnesota State University Moorhead)

Health officials reported 13,926 additional tests on Thursday. There are currently 272 Minnesotans in the hospital with COVID-19, 138 in an ICU setting.

