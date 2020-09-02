ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the first death from COVID-19 traced to the motorcycle rally last month in Sturgis, S.D. The deceased was a metro-area man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized in intensive care.

The death related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was one of seven deaths reported Wednesday, including one individual each from Dakota, Kannabec, Martin, Ramsey and St. Louis counties, and two individuals from Hennepin County.

The deceased include one person in their early 60s (Dakota County) and one in their late 60s (Hennepin County). All other deaths were people in their 80s.

Of the seven deaths, five were residents of long-term care, and one was a resident of a group home. To date, 1,830 Minnesotans have died of the illness.

The state recorded another 761 cases of COVID-19, on Wednesday, bringing the new laboratory-confirmed total to 77,085. The high daily case count was driven on Wednesday by spikes in Scott (47), Washington (64) and Dakota (108) counties.

For the second day in a row, the suburban ring of the Twin Cities had greater new case counts than the urban core. Hennepin and Ramsey counties had a combined 234 cases, while Anoka, Dakota, Washington, Carver and Scott counties reported a combined 267 cases. The metro suburbs have recently had a higher rate of illness per capita than the urban core.

New confirmed #COVID19 cases continue to rise to record levels in both southern Minnesota and the suburban metro counties: pic.twitter.com/e98KMoscah — David Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) September 2, 2020

The state reported 27,487 tests on Wednesday, shattering the previous one-day record, if accurate. It seems likely that the high test count reflects a backlog of tests that were awaiting reporting.

There are currently 297 persons hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, with 135 of those in an ICU setting.

