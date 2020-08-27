ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 13 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 27. It was the second day in a row of deaths in the double digits, for the first time since June 19-20.

One death each was recorded in Washington and Anoka counties, two in Scott County, four in Hennepin County and five in Ramsey County. Six of the 13 deaths were among residents of long-term care. The cumulative death toll in the state is now 1,806.

The state reported an unusually high number of cases on Thursday (1,158). But the new case total for the day and a similarly elevated test result total (21,144) was driven by the discovery of a backlog of unreported cases from a metro-based health provider and lab known as Valley Medical.

The state released a statement Thursday citing the chain for "an inconsistent record of reporting results to the state despite the requirements of the communicable disease reporting rule ... After MDH followed up with Valley Medical, the company provided almost 19,000 test results to MDH as required," the MDH letter continued. "We have started to process the data, and today’s new cases include a batch of 265 positive cases from that provider."

Without the Valley Medical data, the new case total for the day would have been 893. Health officials said Thursday's test count included 4,658 from Valley Medical which means the real test count for the day was 16,486. "The remaining 14,000 test results still need to be processed by our team," the MDH letter added, "and will be included in case counts and testing numbers into early next week."

According to its website, "Valley Medical and Wellness is a premiere chronic pain medicine and addiction medicine practice with offices in Burnsville, Minneapolis and Woodbury..."

The clinic has partnerships in Washington, Chisago, Olmsted, Hennepin and Dakota counties. Several of those counties were elevated Thursday, with Dakota County reporting 157 new cases, Hennepin County reporting 258 new cases, and Washington County reporting 108 cases.

Winona County also posted a spike on Thursday with 37 cases.

Health officials said that the tardiness on the part of Valley Medical likely had detrimental effects on contact tracing, saying that "delayed reporting also means that 265 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were not contacted by health officials in a timely manner."

As a result, the letter stated, "the person tested is unaware of their infection and the need to self-isolate to protect family, friends and close contacts," and "makes it harder to slow the spread of this disease."

"We encourage all providers and laboratories across the state to be diligent and timely in their reporting."

