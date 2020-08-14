ROCHESTER, Minn. — The ad-hoc, international collaboration administrated by Mayo Clinic and created at the start of the pandemic to offer convalescent plasma in the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has released a preprint showing promising findings.

The work identified two signals that will be used to guide clinical trials of the treatment: controlled studies capable of determining effectiveness with scientific certainty.

The report reflects the treatment of 35,000 patients at dozens of medical centers large and small. It marks the first findings addressing the effectiveness of the Expanded Access Program created to provide the century-old treatment now being repurposed for the deadly pandemic.

More than half the patients treated in the EAP were in the ICU and a third were on a respirator.

It provides preliminary evidence that earlier treatment and with higher doses of antibodies were two variables associated with reduced mortality over a seven day period.

Among those who received plasma within three days, 8.7% died, compared to 11.9% of those who received it after four days. That was a small effect that was nonetheless statistically significant, a benchmark for clinical meaningful findings.

There was no control group, however, so the data cannot be used to assign causal findings.

It joins preliminary results of a small controlled study just published finding mortality benefit in patients given plasma combined with another blood product.

Early response to the EAP preprint has been cautious, with scientists lamenting the challenging of conducting trials that draw definitive findings while medical centers attempt to do whatever they can to save lives in a deadly pandemic.

The state of Minnesota Friday, Aug. 14, reported 738 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths from the illness.

Single deaths were recorded in Blue Earth, Cass and Watonwan counties. Two deaths were reported in Nobles County and three deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Six of the eight deaths were among members of long-term care.

The new cases come on the a day reporting 16,617 new tests. Hospitalizations are stable at 313, with 154 in the ICU.

