ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported the diagnosis of 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 21, in what looks to be the continuation of a downward trend.

Many of the new infections were documented within the Twin Cities area. The Minnesota Department of Health did announce Monday that an additional 22 people died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus; nearly half of those lived outside the metro.

The number of new cases reported in the state each day has, in general, been decreasing since mid-November, when infections were rampant. Health officials at the state and national level are advising Americans not to travel for the winter holidays in hopes of avoiding the kind of surge in cases that they previously warned Thanksgiving Day could cause.

Seeking to further curtail the spread the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz has also extended a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars that first went into effect last month. Outdoor dining at such establishments is now allowed, though, and capacity limits on gyms and outdoor entertainment venues have been lifted.

Since last Monday, Dec. 14, COVID-19 has caused the deaths of a reported 428 people in Minnesota. About 700 people were admitted to the hospital with the disease in that same span of time, 111 of whom were placed in intensive care.

Of the 22 deaths reported Monday, 11 occurred in long-term care facilities and assisted living homes, whose already vulnerable residents are at a particular risk of dying from COVID-19.

