That brought the total number of cases identified in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began to 427,587. An additional 67 deaths attributed the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported Wednesday as well.

The Minnesota Department of Health figures were released as Minnesota is poised to re-open dining rooms in bars and restaurants across the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced that morning that such establishments could admit patrons for on-site dining beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

They had previously been ordered to offer only takeout and delivery services amid a COVID-19 case surge that began in November and from which, health officials say, Minnesota has largely recovered. Restrictions on other venues are also slated to lift next Monday.

Data reported by the health department Wednesday account for 23,880 tests for COVID-19, results of which are dated one day earlier. More than 3 million people in Minnesota have taken tests for the disease, data show.

Taking figures released Wednesday into account, Minnesota's pandemic death toll now stands at 5,528. Of the 67 newly reported deaths announced Wednesday, 40 occurred in long-term care settings.

As of Wednesday, Minnesota has received 396,350 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, which is presently being conserved for health care workers and nursing home residents. A total of 81,167 doses have been administered so far.

