ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 and reaching the milestone of one million tests.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm; William Morice, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories; Tim Schacker, vice dean for research at the University of Minnesota Medical School; and Brendan Barrow, who recently tested for COVID-19.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

