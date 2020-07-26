The Minnesota Department of Health reported 871 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus statewide Sunday.

That’s the largest single-day tally of new cases since 980 new cases were confirmed May 21. However, Sunday’s total comes from 16,272 complete COVID-19 tests, which is almost twice the volume of testing than was performed May 21, when 8,258 were reported processed. That means testing reported Sunday yielded a 5.4% positivity rate, compared to 11.9% May 21.

Health officials also confirmed that three more people have died from the illness — one person in Otter Tail County in their 90s, and two people between 70 and 89 years of age in the Twin Cities metro area. Statewide 1,574 have died due to COVID-19.

Although total case counts have risen much of July, COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained low for the month. Health officials reported Sunday that 273 people were hospitalized for the illness as of Sunday, with 115 of them requiring intensive care treatment.

Since the first case was diagnosed in March, more than 51,100 Minnesotans have contracted the virus and 4,920 people have been hospitalized for it statewide. 44,431 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, according to state health officials.