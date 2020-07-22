ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are expected to announce a statewide mask mandate for all indoor public spaces and places of accommodation during a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Department of Revenue.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm; Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove; Hannah Peura, owner of Compass Rose in Bemidji; Houston White, owner of H. White Men’s Room in Minneapolis; Dr. Leslie Baken, infectious disease specialist at North Memorial Health; and Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

