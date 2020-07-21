ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will provide an update on the state’s Five-Point Battle Plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Department of Revenue.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Health Regulation Director Michelle Larson, Jones-Harrison Senior Residence President and CEO Annette Greely and Michelle King-Sowold, healthcare administrator at the Good Samaritan Society in Brainerd.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Please refresh your browser if the stream is not available.

