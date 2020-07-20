ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota has issued its first report of a death of a child from COVID-19 on Monday, July 20, and one of the youngest ever reported.

The child was a nine month old resident of Clay County, with no underlying health conditions. The child died at home.

"We're very sad to report the death of a 9-month-old," said state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm on an afternoon press call. "Based on what we know at this point, the death appears to be an isolated instance related to this infant's specific situation.

"Obviously out of respect for the family's privacy we are not going to share more about the case, but our sympathy goes out to the family... As we understand, this is one of the youngest deaths from COVID-19 in the country to date."

Because of the rare nature of the death and the desire to learn more about the factors behind infant deaths from COVID-19, health officials say they have sent case samples from the child to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta for further analysis.

Health officials underscored that very young children often contract the illness at home.

"COVID-19 can clearly spread through multiple people in households," said Malcolm, "and this underscores the importance of developing a plan for an emergency that might prevent parents or adults in the household from caring for their children."

She reminded reporters of the state's portal for such advice, Make-A-Plan, Minnesota.

"In general with young children, most exposures tend to be in the household," said director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann, because that is the focus of their activity."

"When we look at transmission in settings where children gather, it has typically been adults who brought COVID-19 to the setting," she added later. Health officials were quick to add that the process of infection in children, while not often contributing to infection of others, carried its unknown risks.

"We don't really know the long term impact of a COVID-19 infection on an individual," Ehresmann said. "So even as I talk about the fact that kids tend to have a milder illness, we're continuing to learn about this illness."

Warnings sent to establishments

Also reported on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division revealed that it had partnered with community law enforcement agencies in surveilling 919 Minnesota restaurants and bars thought to be ignoring safety orders. The two-week sweep produced 14 warnings letters to businesses that violated all three areas of emphasis.

The bars and restaurants include:

Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage

K & J Catering , North St Paul

Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley

Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton

Danno’s, Anoka

CoV, Wayzata

Hoban Korean BBQ, Minneapolis

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee

Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, Shakopee

Princeton Speedway, Princeton

Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids

Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis

The Stadium, Annandale

Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis

During a press call Monday state authorities called on bar and restaurant owners to adhere to safety guidelines. The most common violation according to DPS assistant commissioner Booker Hodges involved workers who were not wearing face masks — something the order requires them to do.

Additionally, large groups of patrons reportedly pushed tables and chairs together, according to a DPS news release, disregarding the order's social distancing components. "I get we're all frustrated with the way things work sometimes with COVID, but this is a storm we're all going to have to weather together," Hodges said.

Businesses that repeatedly violate the order could be fined or ordered to close temporarily, DPS alcohol and gambling enforcement director Carla Cincotta, but only as a last resort.

The state reported another all-time high number for new cases on Monday, adding 922 cases to the state's totals. The laboratory confirmed case count in Minnesota is now 47,107.

The child was one of four deaths reported for the day, with the other three deaths recorded among residents of Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties. None were residents of long-term care. The number of deaths in the state from the illness is now 1,545.

The state's health systems conducted another 14,261 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests conducted over 867,000.

ICU use for COVID-19 dropped by 5 beds to 115, while the number of those hospitalized in non-ICU settings for the illness is 132.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.