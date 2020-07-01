Cases were spread across the state, apportioned to counties largely by population. Outliers included Blue Earth County with 18 cases, and Rice County with 14 cases.

Blue Earth County is home to Mankato, site of a recent outbreak in bars and restaurants, while Rice County is home to Faribault, where two inmates died of COVID-19 last week.

One death each was reported in St. Louis and Ramsey counties on Wednesday, and two in Dakota County. All were residents of long-term care. The total number of lives lost in the state to the virus is now 1,445.

The state reported 11,886 tests on Wednesday. While the nearly 12,000 daily tests is high compared to one month ago, state health officials are hoping to see daily testing participation rise substantially.

On Monday Gov. Tim Walz and state health commissioner Jan Malcolm were joined by officials from Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota as they announced that the state reached its moonshot goal: the lab capacity to conduct 20,000 tests a day.

The state now encourages all Minnesotans who believe they have reason for concern to seek testing, with or without symptoms. Getting 20,000 Minnesotans to take them up on that invitation during the same 24 hour period has remained elusive.

With just 125 people in the ICU for COVID-19 — a drop of nine from Tuesday — the hard metrics of health care utilization continues its downward trend. An additional 135 Minnesotans are hospitalized with the virus in non-ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.