All patients and visitors are now required to wear a medical-grade mask while in Tri-County Health Care facilities. These masks are available at all main entrances and in the ER.

The Omicron variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19. Its rapid spread and highly contagious nature make it a prime concern for healthcare organizations across the nation. Several Minnesota healthcare systems have employed new techniques like this to slow the spread of Omicron while safeguarding staff and visitors.

A medical-grade mask is typically referred to as a surgical mask or procedure mask. They are made from paper and are manufactured with multiple pleats. This type of mask offers better protection against COVID-19 over cloth masks, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

If you enter a TCHC facility wearing a cloth mask, you will be asked to remove it and put on a medical-grade mask.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19. For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit TCHC.org/covid19.