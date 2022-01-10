The clinics are on Jan. 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wadena clinic, 22 SE Dayton Avenue. During this time of COVID-19, Public Health is asking people to come by “appointment only” and wear a mask so the vaccine can be administered in a safe manner, according to a Public Health news release. To reserve a time slot, ask questions or see about a different appointment time, you can call 218-631-7629.

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months old and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years old, people 50 years old and older, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Appointments are also available for the first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine. Minnesotans are able to receive any of the three approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose regardless of what vaccine they received for their primary series. The Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 years old and older.

You can sign up online for the Jan. 14 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/8569580021; for the Jan. 21 Moderna clinic use prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/2059891659.

Medicare, Medical Assistance, Minnesota Care and some private insurances are accepted. For those who self-pay, the flu shot cost is $30. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge.

You can call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 for an appointment.