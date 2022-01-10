WADENA — Pfizer is now shipping premixed vaccines to distribution sites, increasing accessibility to patients. This change to distribution means that the Pfizer vaccine will be available at all Tri-County Health Care facilities daily. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages 5-11 will only be available at the Wadena Clinic, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the use of the Pfizer vaccine to allow people ages 12-15 to receive the third dose booster. Also, the FDA has shortened the time between the main two-dose sequence and the booster from six months to five months. The new guidelines also allow for a third primary dose of the vaccine for eligible immunocompromised children, ages 5-11.

Vaccination continues to be the best resource for combating the severity and spread of COVID-19, the release stated. Major healthcare organizations, including the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strongly encourage eligible people to get vaccinated and receive the booster when able.

For more information on COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit TCHC.org/covid19.