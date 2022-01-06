The omicron variant overtaking delta as the dominant strain of COVID-19 has caused several issues with monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb).

The omicron variant and its mutations make most treatments ineffective, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release. Sotrovimab is effective against the omicron variant but supply is currently very limited.

Tri-County offers Sotrovimab infusions but there is a limited supply. An eligibility system is also in place as directed by the State of Minnesota.

RELATED ARTICLE: Minnesota COVID hospitalizations on rise again as test positivity rates soar

Tri-County strongly encourages eligible people to get vaccinated. Monoclonal antibody therapy should not and cannot replace vaccination for reducing severe infection, as stated in the release.

If infected, the best time to explore mAb therapy is early on in the progression of COVID-19 symptoms. It’s recommended that mAb therapy be administered within ten days of initial symptoms but ideally within five to seven days after initial symptoms.

Sotrovimab is given as a one-hour infusion. Patients are typically monitored for another hour as a precaution in case there are any allergic reactions.

To learn more about COVID-19 and vaccination, please visit tchc.org/covid19.