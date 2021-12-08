When I first moved to Minnesota many years ago, I was suspicious about anyone who gleefully grabbed their winter gear to go outside and play in subzero weather (my husband is one of those people, by the way). It's not like I was unfamiliar with arctic blasts and polar vortexes. I moved here from the Northeast where it get's pretty darned cold. But not as cold as it gets in the upper Midwest. I worried that I would never be one of the happy souls who embraces winter and can't wait to lace up their skates the minute the ice freezes over.

But I was determined. After getting the right coat, gloves, boots and other appropriate winter wear, I stepped outside into a whole new, sparking world. And it turns out that there's a lot of peer-reviewed, scientific research about the health benefits of cold weather. It seems that winter weather can be good for both mind and body, as long as you prepare for the cold and stay mindful of the dangers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that cold weather could exacerbate health issues, including cardiovascular and lung diseases. Plus, you want to avoid situations that could bring on hypothermia, frostbite and falls. Slipping and falling is serious stuff. The World Health Organization says that falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide each year (it didn't take me long to realize the importance of warm, waterproof boots with good tread). So be prepared and know your limits.

Now let's move on to the good stuff: the potential health benefits of getting out and into winter. We'll start with what people who participate in polar ice plunges might find cool (pardon the pun). An article in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health explores the risks and benefits of ice swimming. The sport could be dangerous for people who are not trained, but for those who are properly trained, it may be healthy. The article notes that ice swimming may benefit the cardiovascular system, endocrine system, immune system and the psyche. But maybe we should leave that sport to the people who know how to exercise in extreme cold, and who are healthy enough to tolerate it.

For those of us who are not ice-swimming athletes, research shows that getting outside and moving in winter may help ward off symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). And a study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism helps you burn more calories, which makes sense because your body has to work harder to keep temperatures up. Results of another study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology show that spending as little as 10 to 20 minutes outside hanging out in or walking in nature benefits the mental health of college students.

So it seems that taking time to bundle up and experience the outdoors in winter is healthy because it helps clear your mind, gets you moving and while you're out there you might even get more social interaction.

Sure, there are still some cold and bitter mornings that keep me from venturing outside. And there are times when stepping into a winter blast is at the bottom of my list. But when I do make the effort -- even when I'm crabby -- I always return with a smile on my face. These days I don't even flinch when the temps drop way below zero. And, like so many others in this great state, I now refer to the negative numbers on that thermometer as simply "chilly."

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.