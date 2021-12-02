The clinics are on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wadena clinic, 22 SE Dayton Avenue. Appointments are available for the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 years old and older. To reserve a time slot, ask questions or see about a different appointment time, you can call 218-631-7629.

During this time of COVID-19, Public Health is asking people to come by “appointment only” and wear a mask so the vaccine can be administered in a safe manner, according to a Public Health news release.

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months old and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years old, people 50 years old and older, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Medicare, Medical Assistance, Minnesota Care and some private insurances are accepted. For those who self-pay, the flu shot cost is $30. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should contact their medical provider to determine if a third dose of the Moderna vaccine is recommended for them.

Booster doses are available at Wadena County Public Health to all Minnesotans 18 years old and older who finished their primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago. All Minnesotans 18 years old and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least 2 months after their initial vaccine. Minnesotans are able to receive any of the three approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose regardless of what vaccine they received for their primary series.