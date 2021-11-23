Kelly Metz, Doctor of Nursing Practice, has joined the family medicine team at Lakewood Health System.

Originally from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Metz received her undergraduate degree from Bemidji State University and her doctoral degree from Metropolitan State University. Her clinical work was completed at Lakewood, according to a Lakewood news release.

As a family medicine provider, Metz is focused on caring for patients of all ages, in every stage of their life. She has a special interest in caring for underserved populations.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Lakewood team and to partner with patients in my own community. Providing family practice care in my town is truly a career goal and dream for me.”

Metz has three children with whom she loves to travel and experience new adventures. She also enjoys camping, horseback riding and going to concerts.

Metz sees patients at the Pillager and Staples clinics. To schedule an appointment with her, call 218-894-1515.