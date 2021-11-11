With the recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Lakewood is holding a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Staples clinic location.

Anyone ages 5 and up is eligible to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during this time. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series. This will not be a drive thru clinic, so you will need to come into the building.

To schedule a first dose for your child and/or yourself, please call 218-894-1515 option two. The second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

If the vaccine clinic date does not work for your schedule, the Pfizer vaccine is also available at all Lakewood clinic locations.

Tri-County Health Care is also offering vaccine clinics, these ones specifically for children, on Nov. 11 from 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Wadena clinic. A parent must be present during the vaccination. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 218-631-3510. Walk-ins are also accepted.