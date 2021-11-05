Flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinics are on Fridays at Wadena County Public Health.

The clinics are on Nov. 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wadena clinic, 22 SE Dayton Avenue. Appointments are available for the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine. To reserve a time slot, ask questions or see about a different appointment time, you can call 218-631-7629.

During this time of COVID-19, Public Health is asking people to come by “appointment only” and wear a mask so the vaccine can be administered in a safe manner, according to a Public Health news release.

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months old and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years old, people 50 years old and older, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Medicare, Medical Assistance, Minnesota Care and some private insurances are accepted. For those who self-pay, the cost is $30. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no charge.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should contact their medical provider to determine if a third dose of the Moderna vaccine is recommended for them.

Booster doses are also available according to these guidelines: