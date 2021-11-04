The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Oct. 29. Tri-County Health Care has prepared a comprehensive plan to vaccinate children in the community.

Vaccines will be administered at the Wadena clinic. The Pfizer vaccine consists of a two-dose series. Parents will be able to schedule their child’s second dose appointment during their first dose visit. Tri-County will be administering vaccines for children on the dates below.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18: 4-8 p.m.

You are asked to enter at the main entrance on Deerwood Avenue.

A parent must be present during the vaccination. Following vaccination, there is a standard 15-minute waiting period for monitoring the child.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 218-631-3510. Walk-ins are also accepted. COVID-19 vaccination at Tri-County is free of charge.

You can also sign up your child for the wait list at Lakewood Health System. The form is available online at lakewoodhealthsystem.com/covid-19/vaccine-updates/vaccine-registration-form. A Lakewood team member will contact you to schedule an appointment as soon as they receive their allotted doses.