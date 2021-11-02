Tri-County Health Care now uses the Hologic SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System. This new equipment’s design makes mammograms more comfortable for patients.

Discomfort is often cited as the main reason women avoid this potentially lifesaving procedure, according to a Tri-County news release. The new technology increases patient comfort during mammogram screening with the use of conforming paddles. The paddles come in a variety of sizes to accommodate a wide range of patients.

“Using these paddles does not change our workflow. We simply attach the new paddles to the machine instead of the conventional paddles. Patients will notice these paddles do not pull as much and the compression is more even throughout the breast,” explained Kate Lachowitzer, Tri-County diagnostic imaging manager.

The new paddles are used in 3D mammography at Tri-County Health Care. It is recommended that women 40 years old and older receive a mammogram screening each year.

To learn more, visit TCHC.org.