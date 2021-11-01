There was a change in hours for Lakewood Health System’s Pillager, Motley, Browerville and Eagle Bend clinics as of Monday, Nov. 1.

All four clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This is a change from the previous hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staples clinic hours will remain the same from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; walk-in clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

This change is being made to better address staffing needs in order to ensure patients continue to receive the care and services they need, according to a Lakewood news release.