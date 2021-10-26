John Lindblom, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, is the newest member of the Tri-County Health Care team. Dr. Lindblom will see patients as a primary care provider.

Osteopathic medicine brings a holistic approach to patient care – treating the entire person rather than just the symptoms, according to a Tri-County news release. DOs focus on preventive care to help patients develop attitudes and lifestyles that fight illness while helping prevent it. This practice also focuses on the musculoskeletal system, which provides a better understanding of how an injury or illness in one part of the body can affect another.

Dr. Lindblom is from the Fergus Falls area and has a strong passion for the outdoors. He enjoys metalworking, welding and exploring the wilderness of Minnesota with his trusty metal detector.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lindblom, you can call 218-631-3510.

To learn more about Tri-County's providers, you can visit tchc.org/primarycare and follow Tri-County Health Care on social media for regular updates.