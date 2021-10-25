In an effort to reduce clinical workload, negative test results will be predominantly communicated via MyChart and mail. Patients with positive test results will be contacted by phone and MyChart.

It is strongly recommended that patients sign up and use MyChart. This service allows for the efficient distribution of medical information and instructions, including test results, according to a Tri-County news release. Patients often receive test results much faster by utilizing MyChart. You can sign up for MyChart on TCHC.org/mychart.

RELATED ARTICLES:

As of Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Minnesota National Guard will be overseeing a COVID-19 rapid testing site in Wadena. It will operate on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wadena Armory located at 517 N Jefferson St. It will continue until the end of December. Tests can be arranged by appointment or walk-in. Testing is free.

Additionally, medical staff at Tri-County Health Care anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine will be approved for children ages 5-11. Please continue to check local newspapers and TCHC.org for further updates.