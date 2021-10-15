Tri-County Health Care continues to see a high volume of patients and calls. Healthcare systems throughout the state are similarly experiencing a high volume of patient traffic due to the spike in COVID-19 positivity.

The COVID hotline has been inundated with calls about testing and results, according to a news release from Tri-County. To facilitate efficient communication, medical staff are instructing parents to wait for two days after the first signs of COVID-19 symptoms before testing. Doing this will prevent false-negative results. It is also strongly recommended to use MyChart to access results faster.

As a reminder, ReadyCare patients should be entering the building through the north emergency room entrance. This change has been in place for over a year and helps clinic staff more safely care for patients.

RELATED:

Currently, appointments for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being scheduled. Guidance has not been received for subsequent doses of any other vaccine. It is anticipated that instructions for pediatric doses will be received soon, according to the release.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 218-631-3510 and for COVID-19 testing call 218-631-5205.

For more information, visit TCHC.org and follow Tri-County Health Care on social media.