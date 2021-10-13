The Menahga Senior Center purchased an AED (automated external defibrillator) and five community members received training on the lifesaving piece of equipment with the help of a grant.

The grant totaled $1,300 through the Tri-County Health Care Foundation.

“Having an AED at local senior centers, schools, and other facilities gives them the resources they need to provide care until help arrives. We wanted to make sure this tool was available and at the ready in the Senior Center,” said Ryan Damlo, Foundation Executive Director.

Every spring and fall, the foundation receives requests from local non-profit organizations for health-related funding.

