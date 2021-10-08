Wadena County Public Health has flu shot clinics every Friday in October. During this time of COVID-19, people are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 218-631-7629.

The clinics are at the Public Health clinic in Wadena at 22 SE Dayton Ave. The clinics are:

Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are unable to come at these times or have questions, please call.



The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months of age and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern, according to a Wadena County Public Health news release. These include pregnant women, children younger than 5 years old, people 50 years old and older and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Medicare, Medical Assistance, Minnesota Care and some additional private insurances are accepted. For those who are self-pay, the cost is $30.