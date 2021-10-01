Lakewood Health System is holding COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics Oct. 4-7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at their main campus.

You can call 218-894-1515 option 2 to schedule an appointment or register online on their website. Walk-ins are available. Please bring your vaccine card to your appointment, and enter through entrance B on the south end of the building.

There will also be a drive thru clinic on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 218-894-1515 option 2 to schedule or register online. This clinic is by appointment only, according to a Lakewood news release.

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 22 to allow for use of a single booster dose in certain populations. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC director made recommendations for who should and may receive a booster.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:

The following groups should get a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions (refer to CDC: People with Certain Medical Conditions)

The following groups may get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose, if the personal benefits for them outweigh the personal risks:

People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work

These recommendations are only for those who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their primary series. No authorizations or recommendations on a booster dose were made for those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series at this time.

For more information, visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com/covid-19/.