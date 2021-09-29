Wadena County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday in October. Appointments and walk-ins are available for the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

If you are 18 or older, you are eligible to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose series, which are given 28-42 days apart.

Persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should contact their medical provider to determine if a third dose of the Moderna vaccine is recommended for them. The Moderna vaccine has not received approval for booster doses at this time.

Public Health has appointments on Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinics are at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE.

Walk-ins are also welcome. You can register for the clinics online:

Public Health encourages using Google Chrome to register.

If another time will better accommodate your schedule, please call Wadena County Public Health.

When registering, you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information.

For assistance or questions about the vaccines, call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.

Free COVID-19 saliva test kits are available from the MN Department of Health at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/. Follow the test kit instructions, and if you have questions please email mn@vaulthealth.com or call 1-800-800-5698 to leave a message for a Vault representative to return your call.