The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is available again at Tri-County Health Care (Astera Health). Allocations of Johnson & Johnson were depleted several weeks ago but stocks have been replenished.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral vector vaccine and consists of one dose. The mRNA vaccines offered by Moderna and Pfizer are two doses. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 years old and older; parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for people 18 years old and older. Tri-County Health Care offers Pfizer vaccine appointments every Wednesday and Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccination is free. To schedule an appointment, call 218-631-3510. The vaccine can also be received during a regular appointment.

You can also follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covid19 for regular updates.