Due to the national testing supply shortage, many facilities are experiencing similar shortages. Rapid tests have been significantly impacted.

Rapid tests are reserved for Tri-County Health Care patients based on medical needs due to the low supply, according to a Tri-County news release. Receiving tests results in 24 to 48 hours cannot be guaranteed.

The Wadena Clinic is the main location for COVID-19 testing. Please utilize the COVID hotline at 218-631-5205 for scheduling an appointment. If you are not a current patient and are in need of a rapid COVID-19 test, please check first with your primary care facility for rapid test availability.

Learn more at TCHC.org.