Tri-County Health Care is collaborating with Lakewood Health System to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Salsa Festival in Wadena on Sept. 18.

The Pfizer vaccine, which received the Food and Drug Administration's full approval for ages 16 years old and older, will be administered by Tri-County staff from noon to 7 p.m. and Lakewood Health System will provide education on the vaccine and COVID-19. This vaccine offering is free of charge to those who are interested. Bilingual educators will be in attendance.

Salsa Fest is an annual event focused on the food and culture of the surrounding area. This one-day event is hosted by the Central Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association and will take place at Burling Northern Park. Many local growers and vendors will be in attendance. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to sample various salsas and other foods.

If you are unable to attend Salsa Fest and still want to receive the vaccine, you can make an appointment: