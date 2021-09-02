Tri-County Health Care will be hosting several flu shot clinics during September and October. Clinics will be available in Wadena, Bertha, Henning, Ottertail and Sebeka.

Tri-County is offering a significant discount for individuals paying at the time of the flu shot clinic, according to a Tri-County news release. Medicare Advantage Plans, Humana, Medicare, Medicaid and many other commercial insurances are accepted. Please confirm with your insurance company prior to the clinic.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-in appointments are available.

Wadena 218-631-3510

Saturday, Sept. 18: 7 a.m. to noon, 65+ day

Saturday, Oct. 2: 7 a.m. to noon, all ages

Saturday, Oct. 16: 7 a.m. to noon, all ages

Bertha 218-924-2250

Wednesday, Sept. 29: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., 65+ day

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., all ages

Henning 218-583-2953

Wednesday, Oct. 20: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., all ages

Ottertail 218-367-6262

Tuesday Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., all ages

Sebeka 218-837-5333

Wednesday Oct. 6: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., all ages

Receiving the flu shot is an important step to safeguarding health during the fall and winter months, according to the release. Additionally, getting the flu shot will help relieve stress on healthcare systems still working under pandemic conditions.

Masking, screening and physical distancing will take place at these events.

Visit TCHC.org/events for more information on the flu shot clinics.