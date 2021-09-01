With staff required COVID-19 vaccinations at several health care organizations in Minnesota and for state employees, Tri-County Health Care and Lakewood Health System said staff vaccinations are not required.

Both hospitals encourage the vaccines for all who are eligible as protection against COVID-19. The vaccines help prevent hospitalizations and death from the illness.

“Tri-County Health Care strongly suggests staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccine because it is the best line of defense against the virus. However, Tri-County Health Care is not mandating staff get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Michael Denny, Tri-County content strategist, said in an email.

Tri-County said the number of staff members who have received the vaccine is not being released at this time. At Lakewood, 100% of the physicians chose to receive the vaccine.

“Lakewood Health System does not plan to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for staff,” Lakewood Health said in an emailed statement. “While Lakewood’s administrative team has made the decision to not mandate the vaccine at this time, it is subject to change and may at some point be out of our control. We are aware of the intent to mandate the vaccine for all workers in long-term care and will address that if/when it comes to fruition.”

The discussions on staff vaccinations come with increased cases of the delta variant throughout Minnesota and the United States. As of Aug. 27, the average of new COVID-19 infections in Minnesota saw an increase of 60% over the past three weeks, according to Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Wadena and Todd counties as high transmission levels for COVID-19.

The vaccines are approved through the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization. Pfizer received the FDA’s full approval on Aug. 23 after a review of data from study participants over six months for those 16 years old and older. The vaccine is available to people 12 years old and older. Moderna has also applied for full approval.

For more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment, visit tchc.org/covidvaccine and lakewoodhealthsystem.com/covid-19/vaccine-updates/.