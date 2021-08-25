Tri-County Health Care is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised for free. The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose on Aug. 13.

At this time, only mRNA vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna require a third dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an individual must meet certain criteria to receive a third dose:

Receiving active treatment for a solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

Received a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (greater than or equal to 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF (tumor necrosis factor) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The Minnesota Department of Health also explains that third doses of Pfizer should be administered to people 12 years old and older. Moderna should be distributed to people 18 years old and older. The same brand of vaccine used in the primary sequence should be used for the third dose. The additional dose can be administered 28 days after the two-dose sequence.

There is currently not enough data to recommend that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive an additional dose at this time, according to MDH.

In Wadena County, Tri-County Health Care is a resource for third doses, especially for people seeking the Pfizer vaccine. People seeking a third dose of Moderna should contact Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629. Also, Tri-County is not offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, please call 218-631-3510.