On the third weekend of August, my family gets together with neighbors to celebrate two events that have become beloved traditions: Goldrush and aebleskiver.

"Will everyone be home for aebleskiver this year?" my son asks as if it were a national holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

If you've never tried aebleskiver, I recommend you do so as soon as possible. It's a Danish, spherical pancake a little larger than a golf ball. At the yearly dining event, our neighbor, Lance takes on the cooking responsibility and my sons are learning the art of aebleskiver at his side.

If you're never heard of Goldrush, I recommend you check out the massive antique show(s) next year. Two Goldrush shows happen simultaneously. One is the Downtown Oronoco Goldrush Days and the other is Goldrush in Rochester, Minn.

This year, on the day of aebleskiver in the weekend of Goldrush, I learned a valuable lesson. My morning started out really well. I accomplished a bunch at work, got some house cleaning done and spent time browsing for treasures at the antique show. But things started to tank when I went home for a break before dinner. First, I accidentally yanked out a thumb drive from my computer before saving a project, so I had to re-edit it. Then our internet crashed so I couldn't meet my deadline for uploading the video and audio for my podcast. Next, while I was freaking out about technology, our adorable puppy, Ruby Mae, peed on an area rug (of course, my favorite one). When I finally hopped in the shower to wash away the dirt and stress, our water pressure went to zero, so I had to throw on some clothes and run outside with soap in my hair to ask my husband to help me get the water flowing again.

Well, when it rains it pours, right? I mean, really?

I was so disgruntled that I started making up excuses in my head for why I couldn't attend aebleskiver that night. But then I did something to bring the spiraling to a stop. I reached into the toolbox of mindfulness practices that I learned from a course I took during the COVID-19 restrictions. And, believe me, it helped. A lot.

"Mindfulness is paying attention to the present moment without judgement," says Tina Langdok, a yoga professional and accredited Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction instructor. "It allows us to have a different relationship with our thinking and helps us navigate emotional weather."

Langdok, who taught the course I took, says the goal is not to stop our thoughts, but to learn to accept and manage them. She says mindfulness helps us wake up from the fog of functioning on autopilot into a state of awareness that allows us to choose -- we can choose to continue living in a whirlwind of emotion or we can choose not to.

"We can choose to engage our thoughts, or we can acknowledge them and then let them go by," says Langdok. "It can be helpful for many things that go on in our lives. I have clients that get caught in a mire of negative thoughts. They ruminate. Mindfulness and paying attention to the present can help them break that cycle. "

The tool I reached for in the mindfulness toolbox was a practice that requires me to stop for a second, think of something grounding (I chose the family/neighbors I was going to see that evening) and then return to the situation with fresh eyes. After I did that quick adjustment, I was able to realize that nothing I was freaking out about was life-threatening or a big deal in the big picture. My pulse slowed and I bet my blood pressure went down too.

So after the water came back on (I never bothered to find out what the problem was), I got dressed and went to aebleskiver. It's hard for me to believe that I almost willingly missed the event that I cherish and look forward to all year long.

The bonus of the night was that I laughed harder than I had in months with people I love.

Langdok teaches MBSR at her studio on Milwaukee. https://www.trilliumstudiomke.com/

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.