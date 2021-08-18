On the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of every month, the basement doors of the Presbyterian Church of Oronoco swing open, welcoming the community to the Oronoco Food Shelf (OSF). In summer, the sounds of people bustling around and laughing spill out onto the sidewalk. People inside are stocking shelves and preparing to serve 60 or so households from the area.

"Yes, we're helping people put food on their tables," says Jess Gisi, Director of the OSF. "But we're also a place of community, love and connections. Sometimes people here are clients, sometimes they're volunteers and often they're both."

Gisi and her husband Jeff are the current leaders of the organization, which first opened in 2009 as a subsidiary of the Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, MN. The Oronoco food shelf, a 501 3C, developed in order to meet the needs of area residents experiencing food insecurity. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service website, more than 10 percent of U.S. households did not have enough food to maintain an active and healthy life for all people in the household.

Gisi says that clients come here from many different walks of life and COVID seems to have brought more people through the door than usual. She also says that it's not easy for many to admit they need help. But she and her husband have seen people transform through the process. They may walk in feeling embarrassed, but leave with a sense of belonging. Jeff Gisi's voice fills with emotion as he recounts one young woman's experience.

"She seemed defeated and humiliated when she first arrived," says Jeff Gisi. "Her husband lost his job during COVID and they came regularly for months. Then one day I saw her drive up with another woman in the car. She made introductions and told me that her friend also needed help. So we loaded up a box of pantry items and a bag of fresh produce for the friend. But when I asked what items she -- the regular client -- needed, she replied that her husband got a temporary job this week and they didn't need anything this week."

Gisi says when he heard that, we almost cried. He knew she didn't have a cent to spare and would likely need help from OFS in the near future.

"But she was so filled with dignity and pride," says Gisi. "She practically glowed with the spirit of being able to provide for herself and it was amazing."

The Oronoco Food Shelf, like other pantries, allows families to stretch their dollars. When people have food, they are then able to use money for other household necessities.

In addition to OSF's regular hours, they are also doing a pop-up, mobile food shelf at Oronoco Estates in hopes of letting more people know that there is a safe and welcoming place where they can get food if and when they need it. Gisi says they're teaming with volunteers from Crosswinds Church in Rochester, MN to make it happen.

If you are interested in donating to a local food shelf, Gisi says the following items are always needed:

Food items: Ground meat, other protein sources, shelf-stable meals, ready-to-eat and easy prep meals.

Non-food items: Diapers, toilet paper, soap, lotion and laundry detergent.

Cash donations: OFS is able to purchase food cheaply and directly from Channel One.

The OFS is located in the basement of the Presbyterian Church of Oronoco, 20 3rd St. SW, Oronoco. It is open the 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month at 5:00 PM. "All are welcome."

For more information about the Oronoco Food Shelf, check out their website at: www.oronocofoodshelf.weebly.com.

Vivien Williams is a video content producer for NewsMD and the host of "Health Fusion." She can be reached at vwilliams@newsmd.com.