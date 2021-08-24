Lakewood Health System is partnering with Twin Cities Orthopedics to provide orthopedic care to patients at Lakewood. TCO is the sports medicine partner of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and St. Paul Saints.

Lakewood is continually working to advance and improve the care provided to patients, and TCO will allow the healthcare teams to do just that, according to a Lakewood news release.

“We are excited to be able to offer their services locally, so patients and our community have the opportunity to receive great care, close to home,” said Craig Wolhowe, vice president of clinics and providers.

TCO brings a 99% overall patient satisfaction score. The partnership allows access to expanded specialty care offerings, the knowledge and expertise of over 120 orthopedic providers and one of the most robust sports medicine programs in the country, according to the release.

“TCO makes us better,” said Dr. Christine Albrecht, Lakewood chief medical officer and family medicine provider. “Their providers are outstanding, their commitment to quality outcomes is second to none and their expertise in the area of sports medicine is a huge addition to our patient care capabilities. Along with that, we will be able to increase the number of fracture care and regular procedures we’re able to do at Lakewood, which we would previously have had to send elsewhere.”

Lakewood orthopedic patients who currently have an appointment or procedure scheduled will be contacted by a member of the Lakewood team to discuss their options. Questions can be directed to Lakewood’s Customer Experience department at 218-894-8778.