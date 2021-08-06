Tri-County Health Care is expanding its chiropractic care services. It welcomes Brock Spandl, Doctor of Chiropractic, the second chiropractor to join the Tri-County team. He officially begins on Aug. 16.

Dr. Spandl previously operated a practice in Staples before joining TCHC. He brings a diverse range of chiropractic knowledge and techniques to the team and is especially gifted in sports medicine, according to a Tri-County news release. As a former Division-I track and field athlete and All-American at the University of Minnesota, he understands the rigors the human body endures during high-intensity play.

Tri-County added chiropractic care services a few months ago. In a short time, Dr. Carissa Mitchell, DC, has provided adjustments to patients suffering from chronic pain and medical problems associated with back health. Dr. Spandl was added to the team to expand services even further.

After growing up in Moorhead, Spandl now resides in Staples with his wife, Missy. They have two children, Blair and Paxton. In his off time, he enjoys golfing, fishing and maintaining a healthy body.

Spandl is now accepting patients and will be working at the Wadena Clinic. Please call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.

To learn more, visit TCHC.org/chiropractic and follow Tri-County Health Care on social media for regular updates.