Tri-County Health Care has extended its Pfizer vaccine clinics to every Thursday in August.

These vaccine clinics are for individuals ages 12 and over. Appointments are available to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available for those who prefer a single dose.

To schedule an appointment, call 218-631-3510. Please follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine for regular updates.