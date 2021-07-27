Wadena County Public Health is continuing COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday in August.

If you are 18 or older, you are eligible to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose series, which are given 28-42 days apart.

Public Health has appointments on Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. The clinics are at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE.

Registration is required. You can register for the clinics online:

Public Health encourages using Google Chrome to register.

If another time will better accommodate your schedule, please call Wadena County Public Health.

When registering you will be asked for your insurance type, but no additional insurance information.

For assistance or questions about the vaccines, call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.