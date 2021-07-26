SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jayne Jones grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., so she knows and loves Midwestern foods. You know, the hotdishes, the salads, the bars. Baking was her hobby.

But all that came to a screeching halt when she was diagnosed with severe diabetes in the fall of 2019. Suddenly all the food wasn't good -- it was life-threatening. So Jones committed to making big menu changes. And she started writing about them.

Now, not even two years later, Jones has made a name for herself as the "No Sugar Baker," with social media posts and videos that regularly pull in tens of thousands of loyal fans, and now a second cookbook in the works.

What's Jones' secret ingredient to success?

In the latest episode of The Health Variant podcast, host and NewsMD Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg interviews Jones, talking about her diagnoses, and her transformation into the "No Sugar Baker."

